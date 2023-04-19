Tata Altroz iCNG Bookings Open: India's 1st 2-Cyl CNG With Usable Boot Space

Tata Altroz iCNG bookings have now been opened. With this vehicle, Tata Motors aims at increasing the acceptance of CNG cars in India, similar to petrol and diesel cars.

The Tata Altroz iCNG is India’s first twin-cylinder CNG technology that allowed the company to offer usable boot space. It has a total water capacity of 60 litres and is placed below the luggage area. The new Altroz will also start directly in CNG mode to ensure a hassle-free experience and no worries about switching the fuel mode.

Also, the Single Advanced ECU ensures a seamless and jerk-free drive experience while shifting from petrol to CNG mode or vice versa. There are additional safety features like thermal incident protection, gas leak detection feature and micro switch to ensure the car is switched off at the time of refuelling.

Customers can now book the Altroz iCNG at Rs 21,000. With deliveries commencing in May 2023, the Altroz iCNG is a strong testament to Tata Motors’ successful multi-powertrain strategy, making it the fourth powertrain option in the Altroz range now.