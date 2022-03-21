Tata Altroz DCA Launched in India, Prices start at INR 8.09 lakh

Tata Altroz DCA is the latest offering introduced in the Indian market by Tata Motors. The new hatchback has prices starting at INR 8.09 lakh and going all the way up to INR 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Altroz DCA has an innovative technology with 45 patents and is the world’s first DCT with a planetary gear system. The DCA version of India’s premium and safest hatchback is equipped with several segment-first features such as Wet clutch with active cooling technology, Machine learning, Shift by wire technology, Self-healing mechanism, and Auto park lock. The Tata Altroz DCA is mated to the 1.2L Revotron petrol engine and is available in the top four variants – XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+.

The unique features in Tata Altroz DCA are inspired by the diverse driving conditions in India that promise to offer a seamless drive experience to customers. The hatchback gets a brand-new Opera Blue colour. In addition, the car will be a part of the Dark range other than being available in the Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, Avenue White and Harbour Blue colour.

The Tata Altroz DCA sports many premium features such as premium leatherette seats, auto headlamps, 7” touchscreen by Harman, 7” TFT digital cluster, rear ac vents, and iRA connected car technology among other features.