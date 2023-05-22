Tata Altroz CNG Launched, Features Sunroof & Available in 6 Variants

After the success of the CNG models of Tigor and Tiago, Tata Motors has now introduced the Altroz CNG in India. It is available in 6 variants and also features an electric sunroof.

Tata Altroz CNG has 2 cylinders for storing CNG hence doesn't compromise on the boot space. People can benefit from good fuel efficiency and also carry a good amount of luggage. Tata Motors is also providing advanced features such as Voice-assisted Electric Sunroof, Wireless charger and Air purifier.

The Tata Altroz CNG is offered across six variants, XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S)and XZ+O(S), and is available in four colour options, Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. It also reduces the total cost of ownership further with 3 years / 100000 km as a standard warranty.

As for the pricing, the Tata Altroz CNG is available from Rs 7.55 lakh. Its top-end model has been priced at Rs 10.54 lakh (ex-showroom).