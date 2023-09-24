Tata Ace EV Launched in Nepal, Electric Small Commercial Vehicle

Tata Motors took a significant leap forward in promoting sustainable mobility with the launch of the new, revolutionary Ace EV in Nepal, with its sole authorised distributor, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd.

The new Ace EV, an advanced, zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle (SCV), is a green and smart transport solution ready to serve a wide variety of intra-city applications. The launch of Ace EV in Nepal marks its debut in the global market and promises to redefine eco-friendly transportation.

The first fleet of the revolutionary Ace EV was delivered to its customers in Kathmandu. The electric version of the ever-popular Ace is an eco-friendly mobility solution for environmentally conscious companies.

The Ace EV is the first product featuring Tata Motors’ EVOGEN powertrain that offers an unparalleled certified range of 154 kilometres. It delivers a safe, all-weather operation with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range.

The vehicle allows regular and fast charging capabilities for high uptime. It is powered by a 27kW (36hp) motor with 130Nm of peak torque, to ensure highest cargo volume and grade-ability of 22% allowing easy ascend in fully-loaded conditions. The Ace EV’s container is customised specially to perfectly suit the requirements of Nepal.