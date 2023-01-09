Tata Ace EV Delivered to Amazon, Delhivery, DHL & Other Brands

Tata Motors has announced that it has started delivering the Tata Ace EV. The first fleet of the electric commercial vehicle was delivered to leading e-commerce, FMCG and courier companies, and their logistics service providers: Amazon, Delhivery, DHL (Express & Supply Chain), FedEx, Flipkart, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, MoEVing, Safexpress and Trent Limited.

The Tata Ace EV was unveiled in May 2022. It has been co-developed in rich collaboration with its users and has successfully completed stringent real-world market trials. Supported by a diligently curated ecosystem, the Ace EV comes with a holistic solution for hassle-free e-cargo mobility and 5-year comprehensive maintenance package. Its robust performance with 100% uptime received an overwhelming response from customers.

The Tata Ace EV’s supporting ecosystem includes development and deployment of charging infrastructure, setting up of dedicated Electric Vehicle Support Centres for maximum fleet uptime, deployment of Tata Fleet Edge – the next-gen optimal fleet management solution, support of Tata UniEVerse, the proven enabling eco-system of relevant Tata Group companies, and partnerships with the country’s leading financiers for availing funding.

The Tata Ace EV is the first product featuring Tata Motors’ EVOGEN powertrain that offers an unparalleled certified range of 154 kilometres. It delivers a safe, all-weather operation with an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking system to boost the driving range.

The vehicle allows regular and fast charging capabilities for high uptime. It is powered by a 27kW (36hp) motor with 130Nm of peak torque, to ensure highest cargo volume of 208 ft³ and grade-ability of 22% allowing easy ascend in fully loaded conditions. The Ace EV’s container is made of lightweight, durable materials that perfectly suit the requirements of e-commerce logistics.