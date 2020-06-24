Maruti WagonR EV Spotted On Test Again Wearing Heavy Camouflage

Maruti WagonR is one of the most-popular tall-boy hatchbacks in the country. Maruti currently offers the WagonR with two petrol engine options, but it would soon be offered with an electric powertrain also. The electrified version of the WagonR has been spotted doing test rounds a few times. However, it has been recently spotted again in Gurgaon, Haryana.

As of now, Maruti has not confirmed anything about the electrified WagonR. Although, reports suggest that it would initially be offered to the cab aggregators. At a later stage, Maruti will introduce the WagonR EV to the private car buyers. The carmaker believes that the EV infrastructure required for such products is still in its nascent stage. Thus, owners will shy away from shifting to an electric vehicle from a conventional fossil-powered car.

In terms of design, the WagonR EV will sport a slew of changes on the outside in comparison to the petrol variants of the WagonR. A revised front facet with vertically-split headlamps, bigger and wider grille, and resculpted bumper are expected to be seen on the WagonR EV. Also, the test mule was spotted with 15-inch alloy wheels, which seems to have been borrowed from the Ignis.

On the inside, the WagonR EV will continue with the same interior layout as the WagonR. But the gear lever will be replaced with a manual KERS (Kinetic Energy Regeneration System) selector. The WagonR will miss out on the automatic regenerative braking systems as seen on expensive EVs. The driver will have to manually shift the lever to turn on the process using the KERS lever. To save on some power, the WagonR EV will also come with LED lighting elements in place.

The WagonR EV is expected to be the cheapest high-voltage EV to go on sale in India. To keep the costs in check it will come with a smaller battery pack that will give it a driving range of around 200 km.

Source - IndianAuto.com