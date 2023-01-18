Suzuki Achieves 3 Million Accumulated Production Milestone

Suzuki has announced that it has achieved accumulated automobile production of 3 million units in Indonesia on 6 December 2022.

Automobile production in Suzuki started in March 1976 at the Pulogadung Plant. It also started production at the Tambun Plant in 1991, and the Cikarang Plant in 2015, and currently produces the Carry, XL7, etc.

SIM achieved accumulated production of 3 million units in 46 years and 9 months. The 3 millionth vehicle was the Ertiga Hybrid model produced at Cikarang Plant.

In addition to automobiles, Suzuki also produces motorcycles at the Tambun Plant.

Shingo Sezaki, President Director of SIM, said in the ceremony “Suzuki shall continue to provide products that satisfy our customers in Indonesia and exported countries, according to our mission statement, ’Develop products of superior value by focusing on the customer. I express my gratitude to all of our supporters and stakeholders that have made this 3 million milestone possible, and would appreciate your continued support.”

Suzuki will continue contributing to the development of Indonesia’s automobile industry by providing mobility that is needed by its customers.