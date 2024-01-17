Supercars in India: McLaren 750S Now Officially on Sale

There is no scarcity of supercars in India and their lovers. That's why we weren't surprised when some enthusiast got a McLaren in our country even before the supercar was officially launched. That's the kind of passion one can find in India.

Perhaps, McLaren Automotive saw that and thought why not make available the 750S supercar in India officially! Jokes aside, what we are trying to tell you is that the McLaren 750S has been launched in the Indian market at Rs 5.91 crore (ex-showroom). Both the McLaren 750S Coupe and Spider are available to order now from McLaren Mumbai.

The new 750S is the lightest and most powerful series-production McLaren to date. It provides ferocious performance thanks to the 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 engine that delivers up to 750PS and a torque output of 800Nm.

The supercar is capable of achieving 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and 0-200km/h in 7.2 seconds (Spider 7.3 seconds), 750S is quicker than its closest competitor over both distances. In-gear acceleration is amplified by the optimisation of the 7-speed transmission’s gearing and the introduction of a revised kickdown control strategy.

The instrument display of the McLaren 750S is fitted to the steering column which is now 1.8kg lighter as the pursuit for light-weighting continues into the interior. The construction of the carbon fibre monocoque, carbon fibre-shelled racing seats and the lightest wheels ever fitted as standard all work towards delivering a low weight vehicle. 750S is lighter than 720S by 30kg (DIN) with its lightest dry weight just 1,277kg, a remarkable 193 kg less than its closest competitor.