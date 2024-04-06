Super Exclusive Mercedes AMG CLA 45 is a Reward for its Die-Hard Fans

Mercedes-Benz has always been synonymous with luxury, elegance, and high-performance vehicles. For those who have long been devoted fans of the brand's AMG lineup, there's exciting news on the horizon. The German automaker has unveiled a super-limited edition version of its popular car, the Mercedes-AMG CLA45 S. Dubbed the "Edition 1," this exclusive model is a testament to the company's dedication to rewarding its most passionate enthusiasts.

Exterior Enhancements

The exterior of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S "Edition 1" boasts a distinctive MANUFAKTUR Mountain Grey Magno race-inspired livery, setting it apart from its counterparts. Adorned with the AMG Aerodynamics Package, this edition features a suite of aerodynamic enhancements, including a larger front splitter, rear spoiler, front canards, side skirts, and rear diffuser, all finished with striking orange accents. Complementing the exterior aesthetics are matte black 19-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels and the AMG Night Package, adding a touch of aggression to the vehicle's appearance.

Luxurious Interior

Step inside the cabin of the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S "Edition 1," and you'll find a meticulously crafted interior tailored for comfort and performance. The black microfiber upholstery is accentuated by vibrant orange stitching, creating a visually stunning contrast. The AMG Performance seats feature integrated headrests adorned with "CLA 45 S" branding in orange, while the Nappa leather and microfiber-wrapped AMG Performance steering wheel provides a tactile connection to the road. Adding to the ambiance are aluminum and black trim accents, red-illuminated AMG door sill panels, and Edition 1-specific red lighting, elevating the interior to new heights of luxury.

Uncompromising Performance

While the Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S "Edition 1" may be exclusive in its design and appearance, it retains the formidable performance capabilities of its standard counterpart. Beneath the hood lies a hand-built turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four M139 engine, generating an impressive 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Power is delivered to all four wheels via the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel-drive system, ensuring optimal traction and stability in any driving conditions. With AMG TORQUE CONTROL and a rear differential with electronically-controlled multi-plate clutches, the Edition 1 can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 4 seconds, delivering a thrilling driving experience with precise handling and dynamic performance.

