Subaru Outback Hits 3 Million Sales Milestone

Subaru of America, Inc. has proudly announced the sale of its 3 millionth Outback SUV in the United States. Celebrated for its safety, reliability, capability, and value, the Subaru Outback remains a top seller and a symbol of outdoor adventure since its debut in 1995 as the “World’s First Sport Utility Wagon.”

The landmark 3 millionth Outback was sold to David Jett, a dedicated four-time Subaru owner, at Subaru of Jacksonville in Florida. Jett was welcomed by the dealership's general manager Phil Porter Jr., his team, and representatives from Subaru of America.

The original Outback, introduced as a variant of the Legacy wagon, stood out with its distinctive two-tone paint, white-letter tires, prominent fog lights, and raised roof. Featuring a 2.5-liter BOXER engine, symmetrical all-wheel drive, and 7.5 inches of ground clearance, it offered unmatched versatility.

Over its 30-year production run, the Outback has garnered numerous accolades, including being an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK for 16 consecutive years (2009-2024). Impressively, 97% of Outbacks sold in the last decade are still on the road today, underscoring its long-term reliability.

Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales at Subaru of America, emphasized the Outback's pivotal role in Subaru's U.S. success: “The Subaru Outback put Subaru on the map in the United States and continues to be a sales leader today. Led by the Outback as our top seller last month, we achieved 22 consecutive months of yearly month-over-month sales growth in the United States. The Outback remains a key driver of that success.”

With its enduring popularity and proven performance, the Subaru Outback continues to be a cornerstone of Subaru's success in the U.S. market.