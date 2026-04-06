Subaru Getaway EV Debuts as Brand’s First 3-Row Electric SUV

Subaru has taken the wraps off its all-new Getaway at the New York International Auto Show, marking its fourth EV and the brand’s first three-row midsize electric SUV. Co-developed with Toyota, the model is slated to go on sale in the US by late 2026.

The Subaru Getaway will be offered with two battery options—77.0 kWh and a larger 95.8 kWh pack. The latter delivers a claimed range of over 300 miles and supports fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in around 30 minutes using a 150 kW charger. It also features battery preconditioning and adopts the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.

Power comes from a dual-motor setup producing up to 420 hp, with all-wheel drive as standard. Subaru says the drivetrain and suspension have been tuned for stable performance across varying road conditions.

Inside, the EV benefits from a flat-floor architecture, allowing flexible three-row seating. A large 14-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity takes centre stage, underlining its tech-forward approach.

Positioned as the largest EV in Subaru’s lineup so far, the Getaway signals the brand’s push to expand its electrified portfolio alongside hybrid and ICE offerings.