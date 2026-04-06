Subaru Getaway EV Debuts as Brand’s First 3-Row Electric SUV

06/04/2026 - 13:52 | Subaru,   | IAB Team

Subaru has taken the wraps off its all-new Getaway at the New York International Auto Show, marking its fourth EV and the brand’s first three-row midsize electric SUV. Co-developed with Toyota, the model is slated to go on sale in the US by late 2026.

Subaru Getaway 2027 Front Quarter

The Subaru Getaway will be offered with two battery options—77.0 kWh and a larger 95.8 kWh pack. The latter delivers a claimed range of over 300 miles and supports fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in around 30 minutes using a 150 kW charger. It also features battery preconditioning and adopts the North American Charging Standard (NACS) port.

Power comes from a dual-motor setup producing up to 420 hp, with all-wheel drive as standard. Subaru says the drivetrain and suspension have been tuned for stable performance across varying road conditions.

Inside, the EV benefits from a flat-floor architecture, allowing flexible three-row seating. A large 14-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone connectivity takes centre stage, underlining its tech-forward approach.

Positioned as the largest EV in Subaru’s lineup so far, the Getaway signals the brand’s push to expand its electrified portfolio alongside hybrid and ICE offerings.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest