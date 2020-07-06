Step-By-Step Information Guide To Hyundai’s Bluelink In The All-New Creta

Every smart gadget around your house started life in a technological nascent stage. Be it your smartphone, smart TV or other smart electronics, they all went from single-purpose inventions to multi-use tools. Similarly, modern cars are now also catching up to the smart trend. Not only can you control a whole host of functions by just using voice-activated commands, but they can also be accessed by just a few clicks right from your smartphone, anywhere on earth. Hyundai started its smart car trend with the relatively-new Venue, eventually bestowing these benefits to all its new cars entering the market today. In this article, we’ll take you through each feature that can be accessed via the Bluelink app in the all-new Creta.

The all-new Hyundai Creta gets more than 50 connected features with the Bluelink application, by far the most out of any of Hyundai’s current Indian line-up. These features are internally divided amongst 5 different categories - Convenience, Safety, Security, Efficiency and Artificial Intelligence. Before we start delving deeper into each category and all the benefits they provide, the first step is to download the Bluelink application from the application store of your particular operating system. Now that Bluelink is downloaded and you have successfully paired up with your car, the real fun begins: Convenience

Remote Engine Start/Stop & FATC (Fully Automatic Temperature Control): This feature allows you remotely start or stop the engine of your car and even allows you to take complete control over the climate control settings.

Remote Door Lock/Unlock: Using this feature, users can either unlock the car for someone else or even lock the car if you have forgotten to do so, all of this from the comfort of your home.

Find My Car/ Share My Car/.Share the Destination/ Real-time Vehicle Tracking: These useful features tell you exactly where your car is located. After which, users can choose to share access over the car with Share My Car or just share the location of the car with another Bluelink user. Users also have the option of getting real-world location tracking if it is being used by someone else.

Scheduled Linked Destination/ Push Map from App/ Push Maps by Call Centre: Once the users start driving, Bluelink has the ability to know and direct you exactly where you need to go, based on your scheduled meetings. Users can even send a destination from his phone to the car, or just call the concierge with the touch of a button in the car and tell them where you need to go.

Safety

Auto Crash Notification: In the unfortunate event of an accident, even notifying emergency authorities is a herculean task. With the help of Bluelink, emergency authorities and up to 5 emergency contacts are automatically notified, along with your GPS location, in case you are involved in an accident.

SOS/Emergency Assistance: Well, what if you need emergency authorities but are not involved in a crash? In that case, the SOS button on the IRVM is a one-touch way to get hold of the right authorities for immediate support.

Road-Side Assistance: In case there is no medical emergency but your car does happen to suffer any sort of malfunction, the RSA button on the IRVM is there to help. Using RSA, you can instantly get in touch with the Hyundai concierge and help will be on its way promptly.

Panic notification: Imagine if you are in a dangerous situation with no way to get to your car and no phone to call for help. Sounds scary? Well, with Bluelink, you can activate a panic notification from your car’s key fob which notifies up to 5 emergency contacts, with your GPS location, along with flashing all the car’s lights and sounding the horn continuously.

Security

Stolen Vehicle Tracking & Immobilization: In the unfortunate event of your car being stolen, the user has the upper hand using Hyundai’s Bluelink. Using your smartphone, the stolen vehicle can not only be tracked and the police notified, petrol variants of the all-new Creta can even be automatically immobilized.

Geo-fence alert: Whether you are a cautious individual or a strict parent, another useful feature of Bluelink is the ability to automatically be notified if your vehicle passes a digital fence around a pre-set location.

Speed Alert: In case your all-new Creta is being operated by another user, Hyundai understands your concern. Hyundai Bluelink allows you to set a certain speed limit, over which you are immediately notified at regular intervals.

Valet Alert: While giving your pride and joy to valet is a daunting task, you can breathe easier with Hyundai’s Bluelink. Using the app, you can set a predetermined speed limit, driving boundary and idling time. If any of these parameters are exceeded, you are immediately notified.

Time Fencing/ Idle Alert: Another useful feature to have with Bluelink is the ability to know how long your car has been running and how long it has been idling. In case the car is being operated by another user, you are immediately notified if any of these parameters are breached.

Efficiency

DTC Check: Whether you choose a manual or automatic variant of the all-new Creta, vehicles have the ability to run self-diagnostic tests to always keep you informed of any problems that you are or may face.

Monthly Health Report: Without the need for expensive service check-ups or doubtful roadside mechanics, Bluelink helps you keep a monthly health report of your car. It shows you the number of engine starts, distance travelled, drive time, max/average speeds and more.

Driver Behaviour/Information: Driving habits are always what determine the health and performance of your vehicle in the long term. Bluelink gives you a per-trip analysis of your car, with information like total distance travelled, max/average speeds, hard braking, rapid acceleration and more parameters.

Artificial Intelligence