Stellantis Commits $13 Billion to Strengthen US Operations and Launch Five New Models

In a landmark move, Stellantis has announced a massive $13 billion investment over the next four years to expand its presence in the United States — marking the company’s largest-ever U.S. investment in its 100-year history.

The funding will drive the launch of five all-new vehicles across key market segments, the production of a new four-cylinder engine, and the creation of over 5,000 new jobs at manufacturing plants across Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana.

With this initiative, Stellantis aims to boost annual vehicle output by 50%, reinforcing its manufacturing capabilities and deepening its commitment to the U.S. market. Beyond the new models, the company has also outlined plans for 19 product refreshes across its American lineup, supported by upgraded powertrains through 2029.

The $13 billion investment also covers research, development, and supplier collaborations, ensuring Stellantis remains competitive amid the industry’s rapid shift toward electrification and innovation.

This bold expansion underlines Stellantis’ long-term strategy to strengthen its North American footprint, enhance domestic production, and prepare for a new era of smarter, more efficient mobility.