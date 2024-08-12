Steering Wheel Phone Holders Recalled for Safety Hazards

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have issued an urgent recall for car phone holders that attach to the steering wheel, citing serious safety concerns. These holders, installed directly on the airbag cover, pose a significant danger during accidents. When the airbag deploys, the holder could be propelled toward the driver, leading to severe injury or even death.

Around 14,000 of these risky devices have been sold. The government is now offering full refunds to those who purchased them. While it's surprising that such a hazardous product made it to market, the recall aims to prevent any potential tragedies.

For those in the market for a phone holder, it's crucial to choose a design that doesn't obstruct your view or interfere with your driving. Options like air vent mounts or MagSafe chargers with suction cups are safer alternatives.

If you're in Saudi Arabia and own one of these recalled holders, visit the government website for detailed recall information and instructions on how to return the product for a refund. Safety should always come first on the road.

Source