VinFast Makes Its India Debut with VF 7 and VF 6 EVs

Vietnamese EV giant VinFast has officially entered the Indian market, unveiling the VF 7 and VF 6 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Nasdaq-listed automaker aims to set new standards in India’s fast-growing EV space with these premium electric SUVs.

India is the first market to receive right-hand-drive versions of the VF 7 and VF 6. These SUVs promise a blend of modern design, cutting-edge technology, and a seamless driving experience. The VF 7, inspired by the "Asymmetric Aerospace" philosophy, boasts a bold, futuristic design with a driver-focused cabin. Meanwhile, the VF 6 embraces "The Duality in Nature" concept, balancing sportiness with sophistication.

VinFast also showcased a lineup of EVs, including the VF 3, VF e34, VF 8, VF 9, along with electric scooters and the VF Wild pickup concept. The brand’s commitment to India is further reinforced by its upcoming EV manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, aimed at boosting local production and accelerating the country’s shift to sustainable mobility.