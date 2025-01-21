BYD Sealion 7 eSUV Unveiled in India at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

BYD India has officially unveiled the BYD Sealion 7 Pure Performance eSUV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, marking a major step in its electric vehicle lineup. Bookings for the all-electric SUV have begun, with exclusive benefits available until February 17, 2025, under the Promotional Booking Offer.

BYD Sealion 7: Power Meets Innovation

The Sealion 7 is powered by an 82.56 kWh Blade Battery, integrated into the chassis for enhanced safety and performance. Available in Premium and Performance variants, it offers:

Performance Variant: 390 kW (690 Nm), 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, 542 km range (NEDC)

Premium Variant: 230 kW (380 Nm), 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, 567 km range (NEDC)

Designed by Wolfgang Egger, the SUV features aerodynamic "Ocean X" styling, a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, Nappa leather seats, ambient lighting, and a panoramic glass roof. Tech highlights include VTOL (Vehicle-to-Load) capability, allowing it to power electronic devices, and Smart Torque Control (iTAC) for enhanced handling.

Exclusive Booking Benefits

Buyers booking before February 17 enjoy a ₹70,000 Equal Partnership Offer (BYD matches the booking amount), a free 7kW charger with installation, and a 7-year/150,000 km warranty on the Low Voltage Battery. The Blade Battery comes with an 8-year warranty. Additionally, the first 70 customers will receive priority deliveries.

BYD Showcases Advanced EVs at the Expo

BYD also displayed the Sealion 6 PHEV, featuring DM-i hybrid tech, the luxury Yangwang U8 SUV, and its existing lineup, including the BYD SEAL, ATTO 3, and eMAX 7 MPV. The Yangwang U8, with amphibious capabilities and a 360-degree tank turn, stole the show, showcasing BYD's cutting-edge innovation.

The BYD Sealion 7 is set to redefine the electric SUV space in India with its futuristic tech, luxurious design, and eco-friendly credentials. Stay tuned for the official price reveal on February 17, 2025.