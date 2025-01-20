All-New BMW X3 Launched in India at Auto Expo 2025

BMW has introduced the fourth-generation X3 in India at Auto Expo 2025, with local production at BMW Group Plant Chennai. This premium Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) is available in both petrol and diesel variants, with deliveries set to begin in April 2025.

Pricing (Ex-showroom, India)

X3 xDrive20i M Sport – ₹75.80 lakh

X3 xDrive20d M Sport – ₹77.80 lakh

Performance & Powertrain

The 2.0L turbo-petrol engine delivers 190 hp and 310 Nm, sprinting from 0-100 km/h in 7.8 seconds. The 2.0L turbo-diesel variant produces 197 hp and 400 Nm, reaching 0-100 km/h in 7.7 seconds. Both models come with BMW's 48V mild-hybrid system, improving performance and efficiency. The M Sport package includes a Sport Boost function for instant acceleration.

Design & Features

The new X3 is 47mm longer, wider, and taller than its predecessor, making it the largest in its segment. It features an aggressive front fascia, a large split kidney grille with Iconic Glow lighting, adaptive LED headlights, and flush-fitting door handles for a sleek look. The interior boasts premium materials, a restructured kidney grille design, and new L-shaped split taillights.