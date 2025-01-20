New MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works Pack Debuts in India

MINI India has launched the all-new MINI Cooper S John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack, blending iconic British charm with race-inspired sportiness. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), bookings are exclusively open on the MINI Online Shop, with deliveries set to begin in April 2025.

Price (Ex-showroom, India)

MINI Cooper S JCW Pack – ₹55.90 lakh

Performance & Dynamics

Under the hood, the 2.0L MINI TwinPower Turbo petrol engine delivers 204 hp and 300 Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0-100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds, with a top speed of 242 km/h. The 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission ensures smooth, responsive shifts, while the adaptive suspension and JCW sport brakes enhance handling precision.

Design & Styling

The new ‘Charismatic Simplicity’ design language gives the MINI Cooper S JCW Pack a bold and minimalist look. The signature round LED headlights, octagonal grille, and short overhangs maintain its iconic stance, while the Legend Grey and Midnight Black exterior shades, paired with black roof, mirror caps, and racing stripes, elevate its sporty appeal. 17-inch Sprint Spoke Black alloys, aggressive bumpers, side skirts, and a rear spoiler complete the JCW treatment.

Technology & Features

The new MINI boasts Signature Modes for LED lighting (Classic, Favoured, and John Cooper Works), each with a unique welcome and goodbye animation. The redesigned matrix LED taillights add a futuristic touch, while inside, a modern digital cockpit enhances the user experience.