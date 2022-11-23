Statiq to Install EV Charging Stations in Multiple Malls in India

Statiq has teamed up with Nexus Malls to set up EV chargers in the parking lots of all their 17 malls across India. This collaboration will bolster EV charging facilities across the country at prime locations, thus helping multitudes of EV users. Nexus Malls has 17 malls across 13 cities such as Chandigarh, Amritsar, Mumbai, Pune, Mangalore and more in its ambit.

As per Statiq’s plans, each of these new charging hubs in the mall parking lots will offer a combination of slow and fast chargers so that users can easily charge their 2-, 3- and 4-wheeler EVs. The move also helps the company inch towards its plans to add over 20,000 new EV chargers to its network before the end of this year.

Co-Founder and CEO, Statiq, Akshit Bansal says, "Each commercial project of the Nexus Malls family is at an extremely popular social destination that sees footfall in thousands every single day - not to mention the busy weekends. Since Statiq aims to reach as many people as possible with each charging hub we install, this team up with Nexus Malls is quite strategic to us. With EV chargers in 17 Malls across 13 cities all over India. Users will be able to find Accessible, Affordable and Reliable charging stations at their fingertips so that they can always #StayCharged.”

“We pride ourselves in a unique and consistent experience that we deliver across our portfolio of malls. We are happy to join hands with Statiq, it will add a new dimension to building a more responsible and sustainable future together. In addition to several other ESG initiatives which Nexus Malls has undertaken over years, the roll out of the EV charging stations will encourage and allow the company’s customers to charge their vehicles while they continue to enjoy the curated shopping experience which we take great pride in delivering.” said Nilesh Singh, VP, ESG and Business Excellence at Nexus Malls.