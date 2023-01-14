Statiq to Establish 20,000 EV Charging Stations in India in FY23

Statiq, an EV Charging solution provider, displays a wide range of its high-tech EV charging solutions at the Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. It has begun a nationwide plan to install 20,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country in FY 23 to support faster adoption of e-mobility.

A first-hand experience of the technology that is powering Statiq's widespread EV charging network was provided to the visitors, including one of the most downloaded mobile apps for EV charging - Statiq Chargers, which ensures a seamless user experience through features such as helping commuters find the nearest charging station, knowing the real-time availability of charging points, and receiving charging status updates, amongst many others.

The company claims to have over 7000 public semi-public and captive chargers in India. According to Statiq, more than 1000 charging stations are also equipped with fast-charging technology and are located in strategic locations such as malls, highways, airports, residential & commercial complexes, hotels, and office complexes, among others.

According to Statiq, its EV charging initiatives are in line with the government's REIL, IOCL, GMR and others, which aims to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure using the latest technological platform along with easy access to charging points for electric vehicles. In addition to a strong network in Delhi-NCR, Statiq EV charging network spreads extensively, with a presence in Mumbai, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Udaipur, and Bengaluru, Agra, among others, it added.