Sophisticated & Elegant New Range Rover Velar Launched in India

JLR India has officially launched the new and enhanced Range Rover Velar in India. The Range Rover Velar is a pure expression of modern luxury, featuring the latest technology, trademark Range Rover refinement and a dramatic, clean and reductive new design.

The New Range Rover Velar is available in Dynamic HSE with two powertrain options - the 2.0 l petrol engine delivering a power of 184 kW (250 PS) and 365 Nm torque and a 2.0 l Ingenium diesel engine delivering a power of 150 kW (203 PS) and 430 Nm torque.

Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “The New Range Rover Velar is a forward-thinking sanctuary with curated and refined elements that make it both intriguing and desirable. It has been carefully crafted for the transforming tastes of our discerning clients and is all set to elevate the bar for luxury travel in India. The New Range Rover Velar embodies effortless sophistication with a bold elegance and dramatic presence, and its latest technology and reductive design integrate seamlessly with our focus on modern luxury.”

The Range Rover Velar pioneers the brand’s reductive design philosophy, with an updated exterior and a revamped interior. Its design features a new grille combined with the characteristic floating roof, unbroken waistline and flush deployable door handles. On the inside, a full suite of technologies promotes passenger comfort and wellbeing, making the midsize luxury SUV a preferred choice for comfort-conscious consumers.

The Range Rover portfolio in India includes the New Range Rover (starting at ₹ 238.87 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at ₹ 164.29 Lakh), New Range Rover Velar (starting at ₹ 94.3 Lakh), and Range Rover Evoque (starting at ₹ 73.07 Lakh), all prices mentioned are ex-showroom in India.