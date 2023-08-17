Skoda Volkswagen India Export 6 Lakh Vehicles

Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL), has achieved the 600,000 export milestone for cars produced at its manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune.

The entity that manages the Indian operations of Volkswagen Group brands – Škoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini, is responsible for fulfilling the VW Group’s ambition to become the leading European car maker in India. The exports achievement cements the position of region India as a key export hub for the VW Group, while it continues to make inroads into the growing Indian market.

The journey of the VW Group’s exports success commenced with the Volkswagen Polo and Volkswagen Vento models, which were the pioneers in their respective segments. These models paved the way for India to emerge as a prominent export hub for the Group.

Expanding on this, the Volkswagen Virtus, Volkswagen Taigun and Škoda Kushaq have propelled forward with the same momentum, on the strength of their innovative and versatile features in both left-hand and right-hand drive variants.

The India-made models are finding strong demand in Mexico, GCC countries, Sub Sahara, North Africa and other Asian markets, to name a few, further solidifying the Group’s global footprint. Notably, the Kushaq is also the first Škoda vehicle to be exported from India.