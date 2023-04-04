Skoda Slavia & VW Virtus Set New Safety Standards in Sedan Segment - 5 Stars!

Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus have set new safety standards in the sedan segment. Both desirable vehicles have achieved a 5-star GNCAP safety rating for both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection, the highest in the Global NCAP crash tests.

With this feat, the Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia have set a new benchmark in the sedan segment in India. The achievement follows shortly after the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun received a similar 5-star safety rating in October 2022, making them the first India-made SUVs to do so.

Global NCAP revised its crash test protocols to evaluate the frontal and side impact protection of all tested models. Vehicles that receive the highest star ratings are also required to undergo assessments for Electronic Stability Control (ESC), pedestrian protection, and side impact pole protection.

In their most basic safety specification, with ESC included as standard, both the Škoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus demonstrated a robust structure in the frontal impact and provided adequate to excellent protection for adult occupants, with marginal to excellent protection in the side impact scenarios.

Moreover, child occupants received full protection during both front and side impacts, further highlighting the high safety standards maintained by Global NCAP.