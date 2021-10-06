Skoda Rapid Matte Edition Goes on Sale, Available in 2 Gearbox Options

Skoda has introduced the new Rapid Matte edition in India at an attractive price of INR 11.99 lakh. This new edition will be available in an exclusive carbon steel matte colour which adds to its style statement. It will be powered by the 1.0 L TSI engine and will be available in both automatic (INR 13.49 lakh) and manual (INR 11.99 lakh) transmissions.

The Skoda Rapid Matte Edition sports many new features which makes the car distinctive and adds dynamism to the line-up. The new glossy black radiator grille and spoiler in the front coupled with the carbon steel matte colour enhance the emotive design. The glossy black door handle is exclusively for the matte edition and uplifts the side profile of the car. In addition, the black body side moulding also accentuates the side profile.

At the rear, the addition of the rear diffusor, glossy black tailgate spoiler and the black trunk lip garnish give a sporty avatar to the car. This new edition of the Rapid comes with all-black alloy wheels making it a complete head-turner from the outside.

The Skoda Rapid Matte Edition gets a dual-tone Tellur Grey interior and wears a premium black leatherette upholstery with Alcantara inserts. The interior also sports the same 16.51 cm Drive Audio Player Central Infotainment System. The car is also equipped with a USB Air Purifier. The stainless-steel scuff plates with Rapid inscription adds to the sportiness of the interior. Additionally, high visibility performance bulbs are exclusively provided for the Rapid Matte Edition.

The safety nets in the Skoda Rapid Matte Edition include the Parktronic rear parking sensors, anti-glare interior rearview mirror, rear windscreen defogger with timer, height-adjustable three-point seatbelts at the front, rough road package and engine immobilizer with a floating code system.