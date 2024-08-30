Skoda Producing Additional Units of Updated Octavia at its Kvasiny Plant

Škoda has commenced production of additional units of the updated Octavia at its Kvasiny plant, marking a significant step for the brand's best-selling model. This move has been facilitated by shifting the new-generation Superb production to the Volkswagen plant in Bratislava, allowing Škoda to increase Octavia output. Production also continues at Škoda’s primary Mladá Boleslav facility, where the Octavia has been a staple since the first modern generation debuted in 1996, with approximately 7.5 million units produced to date.

At the Kvasiny plant, the updated fourth-generation Škoda Octavia shares its production line with the Karoq and Kodiaq SUV models. To support the production of this updated model, Škoda has opened a cutting-edge training centre at Kvasiny, featuring advanced technology, including three robotic workstations for practical training and two classrooms for theoretical instruction.

The modern history of the Škoda Octavia began in 1996 with its production at Mladá Boleslav, the first model developed entirely under Volkswagen Group's guidance. The introduction of the spacious Octavia Combi followed in 1998, with the first all-wheel-drive variant debuting in 1999.

The second generation, produced from 2004 to 2013, brought a range of engine upgrades, enhanced technology, and a more robust design, including a trapezoidal radiator grille. The third generation, built on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB A platform, offered impressive boot capacity and, in 2017, an updated model with split headlights and optional LED technology.

The current, fourth generation of the Škoda Octavia, launched in November 2019, is built on the updated MQB platform and features advanced options such as mild-hybrid technology and all-wheel drive. The latest update, released this spring, introduced a refreshed design, second-generation Matrix-LED headlights, improved safety and comfort features, and new technological functions, including the integration of ChatGPT into the voice assistant Laura.

Spanning four generations, the Škoda Octavia has seen the production of around 7.5 million units, continuing a legacy that traces back 65 years to the original model. The early Octavia, produced between 1959 and 1971, was available as a two-door saloon or estate, with a total of 360,000 units built during that period.