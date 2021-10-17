Skoda Now Responsible for VW’s MQB-A0 Global Platform

Skoda is now responsible for developing the Volkswagen Group’s existing MQB-A0 Global Platform. This will be used by the Group brands Skoda and Volkswagen to develop new entry-level models for regions with high growth potential including India, Russia, Africa as well as the ASEAN countries and Latin America.

On the heels of Skoda’s specially adapted MQB-A0-IN platform for the Indian market, the Czech carmaker is taking on responsibility for a global platform for the first time. Skoda is drawing on its high level of development expertise, ability to coordinate complex Group projects and experience in entry-level segments to implement this project in individual regions.

The MQB-A0 Global Platform is used worldwide and forms the basis for new models with combustion engines in the entry-level segments. The focus is on India, Latin America, Russia, Africa and the ASEAN countries where the entry-level segments are of major importance and at the same time offer further growth potential.

Skoda will require highly qualified employees for the MQB-A0 Global Platform, especially in the area of Technical Development. While some will transfer to the project from other positions, the majority will be newly recruited. By assuming responsibility for the MQB-A0 Global Platform, the Czech carmaker is creating an important prerequisite for becoming the leading European carmaker in the growth markets of India, Russia and North Africa over the long term as part of its NEXT LEVEL – SKODA STRATEGY 2030.

The Volkswagen Group relies on Skoda Auto’s high level of development expertise and many years of experience in the price-sensitive entry-level segments. The Czech car manufacturer already has responsibility within the Volkswagen Group for India, Russia and North Africa. At the beginning of June, series production of the Kushaq started at the Indian plant in Chakan, Pune. This is the first series model based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Modular Transverse Toolkit that Skoda has specially adapted for the Indian market. The platform will also be used for other Volkswagen and Skoda models. In the medium term, there are plans to offer the Kushaq in other emerging markets, as well. The second model is already in the starting blocks and will be unveiled later this year.