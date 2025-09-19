Skoda Marks Four Million SUVs Produced, Expands Global Line-Up

Škoda Auto has rolled out its four-millionth SUV, underlining the brand’s growing strength in one of the most competitive vehicle segments. Since the debut of the Yeti in 2009, Škoda’s SUV portfolio has expanded to its widest range ever, now covering seven model series across global markets.

Today, SUVs make up more than half of Škoda’s worldwide sales. The line-up stretches from the India-developed Kylaq and Kushaq, to the Kamiq, Karoq, and Kodiaq, and further to the all-electric Elroq and Enyaq, including its Coupé variant. The Enyaq and Elroq have already emerged as popular choices in Europe’s EV segment, with the Elroq crossing 100,000 orders in less than a year.

In the first half of 2025, the Kodiaq was Škoda’s second-best-selling model with 64,800 deliveries, closely followed by the Kamiq at 64,100 units. Meanwhile, the Enyaq family added 72,000 electric SUVs to the brand’s tally in Europe.

Škoda’s SUV production spans multiple regions. Alongside its facilities in the Czech Republic, the carmaker manufactures SUVs in India, Ukraine, Vietnam, and since 2024, Kazakhstan. India has been a key growth driver, with the sub-four-metre Kylaq gaining traction quickly and the Kushaq being exported to other markets. Earlier this year, Škoda also began CKD assembly of the Kushaq in Vietnam.

Looking ahead, Škoda plans to broaden its SUV range further. The production version of the Škoda Epiq, a new entry-level electric crossover, will launch next year, while a flagship seven-seater electric SUV based on the Vision 7S concept is due in 2026.