Skoda Kushaq Sunroof Detailed on Tape, Smaller Than Hyundai Creta

Skoda globally unveiled the all-new Kushaq in India recently and first impressions are really very positive. The Skoda Kushaq has everything it needs to be a successful product in India - style, tons of features, good driving dynamics, safety and potent engines. The Kushaq is the first Skoda Auto Volkswagen India product that is underpinned by the MQB-A0-IN platform. Given the fact that the Kushaq has 95% localized content, pricing should be very competitive too.

Speaking of features, sunroofs have become an increasingly important and desired features in vehicles these days. While the Skoda Kushaq does come with a sunroof, it is not a full panoramic unit as we have seen in the likes of the Hyundai Creta. And that could be a let down for some. The sunroof on the Kushaq is similar in size to what we have seen on the Kia Seltos. Even the likes of the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector offer panoramic sunroofs, although they are positioned slightly at a premium.

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta - Dimensions

Dimensions Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Length 4,221mm 4,300mm Width 1,760mm 1,790mm Height 1,612mm 1,635mm Wheelbase 2,651mm 2,610mm

A look at the dimensions reveal that the Creta is longer, taller and wider than the Kushaq and by a considerable margin in some aspects. The Kushaq does actually look a tad bit smaller than the Creta even with naked eyes. That said, the size of the Kushaq should be very convenient for most Indian roads. Where the Kushaq does have an edge over the Creta is with its wheelbase, which is the longest in the segment. That translates to good space on the inside. Although the Kushaq has the longer wheelbase, it is still shorter than the Creta because it has really short overhangs.

Skoda Kushaq vs Hyundai Creta - Engine Specs

Skoda Kushaq Hyundai Creta Engine 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo / 1.5L 4-cyl Turbo 1.5L 4-cyl NA / 1.4L 4-cyl Turbo Power 115PS / 150PS 114PS/140PS Torque 175Nm / 250Nm 144Nm / 242Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT / 6-speed MT, 7-speed DSG 6-speed MT, CVT / 7-speed DCT

Both the Skoda Kushaq and the Hyundai Creta are offered with two petrol engines. The base 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine on the Creta is comparable to the 1.0L turbo-petrol engine on the Kushaq, While both engines are almost identical in terms of power, the Kushaq has more torque, thanks to the turbocharger. It produces as much power as the Creta but with a smaller engine and one less cylinder, again, thanks to the turbocharger. While both engines are offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox, the automatic gearbox on the Creta is a CVT unit. Meanwhile, the Kushaq gets a proper torque-converter automatic gearbox.

The larger turbo-petrol engines of both SUVs are more evenly matched in terms of specs. Both engines have four cylinders, although the Kushaq has slightly more displacement. The Kushaq still has 10hp and 8Nm more torque than the Creta. So in terms of specs on paper, the Kushaq clearly has the upper hand. Both SUVs are offered with a 7-speed DCT gearbox but the Kushaq is also offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox with the larger turbo-petrol engine. This should really be a driver's delight. Where the Creta does have an edge over the Kushaq is with its 115PS/250Nm 1.5L diesel engine, and the market still greatly demands diesel engines in this segment.

