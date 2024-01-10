Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition Launched in Middle East

Skoda has launched the Monte Carlo Edition of the Kushaq in the Middle East. The compact SUV will go on sale in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE in early 2024.

Skoda has established a presence in the region through its trusted importers over the past 15 years. Now, with the setting up of a dedicated regional head office in Dubai, Skoda is heightening its focus in the Middle East, bringing to the region a curated range of vehicles that showcase European quality at an affordable price.

The Skoda Kushaq is a compact SUV that adds to Skoda’s comprehensive range of SUVs, aimed at the value-driven customer. With a starting price of AED59,900 including VAT (depending on market) it is positioned to capture a sizeable market share. The latest addition to the Kushaq line-up is the motorsport-inspired Monte Carlo variant - the first Skoda in the region to be adorned by the coveted badge.

Powering the Kushaq is a versatile and efficient 1.0 Turbo engine that develops a healthy 85 kW (114 HP). The torque is multiplied using a modern, quick-shifting 6-speed automatic transmission and then transferred to the road using a lightweight front-wheel drive configuration. Together they work in unison to provide exceptional driveability while being able to return an impressive fuel economy figure of 16.8 km/L.