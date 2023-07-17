Rs 800 Cr Defence Orders Bagged by Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland has announced significant order wins, valued at INR 800 Crores in the Defence Sector. The contracts awarded also include the procurement of the Field Artillery Tractor (FAT 4x4) and the Gun Towing Vehicle (GTV 6x6).

The FAT 4x4 and GTV 6x6 are specialized vehicles employed by the Artillery for towing light and medium guns, respectively. Both these platforms were prominently featured in the initial positive indigenization list announced by the Government of India.

Ashok Leyland's selection for these crucial Defence contracts underscores the company's commitment to indigenous manufacturing and its position as a trusted partner for the Indian Armed Forces.

Over the course of the next 12 months, Ashok Leyland will diligently deliver these cutting-edge vehicles to meet the requirements of the Indian Army.