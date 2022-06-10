Rs 5.5 Crore 1 of 2 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series in India Finds Home

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it has delivered India's first Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series. Priced at Rs 5.50 Crore, it is the most powerful Mercedes-AMG ever with a V8 series engine. Only 2 units of this supercar have been allotted to India and one has found its home.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India delivered the first ever AMG GT Black Series super sports car in India, to supercar enthusiast Boopesh Reddy, who owns iconic super cars like the SLS AMG, AMG G 63 and many other top-end Mercedes-Benz cars.

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has a V8 engine with a flat crankshaft that develops 730 hp at 6700-6900 rpm and delivers a peak torque of 800 Nm available at 2000-6000 rpm. The V8 lends the car a completely independent character and enables a particularly impressive performance: the two-door vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds, and 0 to 200 km/h in under 9 seconds with a top speed of 325 km/h.

The power is transmitted to the rear wheels via the seven-speed AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G dual-clutch transmission. It has been modified for use in the AMG GT Black Series and adapted to the increased torque of 800 Nm.

The sportscar features AMG Traction Control that enables the driver to get individual support for controlling the immense power of the Black Series. The level of support can be fine-tuned, providing the ideal level of assistance for each driver and each track situation. The system has been tailored to meet the requirements of the new Black Series and allows preselection of one of nine slip settings on the live rear axle.