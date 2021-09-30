First Rolls-Royce Electric Car Announced, Launch in Q4 2023

Luxury car company Rolls-Royce has officially announced its first electric car called Spectre. The on-road testing of the new EV is imminent and the finished product will be launched in Q4 2023.

CEO, Torsten Müller-Ötvös says that the first Rolls-Royce electric car is not a prototype but a real thing and clients will take first deliveries of the EV in the fourth quarter of 2023. “I am proud to announce that Rolls-Royce is to begin the on-road testing programme for an extraordinary new product that will elevate the global all-electric car revolution and create the first – and finest – a super-luxury product of its type. This is not a prototype. It’s the real thing, it will be tested in plain sight and our clients will take first deliveries of the car in the fourth quarter of 2023.”

Rolls-Royce makes some of the finest cars in the world that offer the utmost luxury and flawless customer experience. Since the Spectre will be the brand’s first electric car, to ensure the EV comes out perfect, Rolls-Royce will cover 2.5 million kilometres during its global testing.

“This fundamental change in our powertrain technology requires that we challenge every single aspect of the product before we offer it to the most discerning and demanding individuals in the world – our Rolls-Royce clients. To do this, we have conceived the most demanding testing programme in Rolls-Royce’s history. We will cover 2.5 million kilometres – a simulation of more than 400 years of use for a Rolls-Royce, on average – and we will travel to all four corners of the world to push this new motor car to the limit,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

After the introduction of the Spectre, Rolls-Royce will continue to work towards the electrification of its entire product line-up by 2030. The company will no longer produce or sell any ICE-powered products. “With this new product, we set out our credentials for the full electrification of our entire product portfolio by 2030. By then, Rolls-Royce will no longer be in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös.