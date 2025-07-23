Renault Triber Facelift Launched at ₹6.30 Lakh - More Style, Smarter Features, Same Modular Magic

Renault has pulled the wraps off the all-new Triber, and it’s more than just a mid-cycle refresh—it’s a bold statement in the sub-4 metre space. Starting at ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Triber is a versatile 7-seater, now sharper, smarter, and safer than ever.

The front fascia gets a dramatic makeover with a new grille, sculpted hood, sleeker LED projector headlamps with DRLs, and a reworked bumper with LED fog lamps. At the rear, the updates continue with LED tail lamps, a redesigned bumper, and a stylish connecting taillamp embellisher, rounding off a look that’s distinctly more premium.

Inside, Renault has dialled up the sophistication. A dual-tone dashboard, 8-inch floating touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, new upholstery, LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster give the cabin a much-needed modern twist. The Triber still shines with its modular 5/6/7-seater flexibility and now claims a best-in-class 625L boot space.

Under the hood, the same reliable 1.0L petrol engine delivers 72 PS and 96 Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual or Easy-R AMT (available on the top-end Emotion variant). The Triber also boasts 21 standard safety features, including 6 airbags, ESP, TPMS, and a segment-first front parking sensor.

Renault’s “Rethink” strategy debuts with this new Triber, which now comes in four variants—Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. Plus, it’s CNG-compatible and backed by a 7-year warranty via Renault Secure.

With over 1.84 lakh units already on the road, the new Triber just gave families and urban explorers even more reasons to look its way.