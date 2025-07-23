Renault Triber Facelift Launched at ₹6.30 Lakh - More Style, Smarter Features, Same Modular Magic

23/07/2025 - 14:57 | Renault,   | IAB Team

Renault has pulled the wraps off the all-new Triber, and it’s more than just a mid-cycle refresh—it’s a bold statement in the sub-4 metre space. Starting at ₹6.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the updated Triber is a versatile 7-seater, now sharper, smarter, and safer than ever.

Launch Of All New Triber In Mumbai

The front fascia gets a dramatic makeover with a new grille, sculpted hood, sleeker LED projector headlamps with DRLs, and a reworked bumper with LED fog lamps. At the rear, the updates continue with LED tail lamps, a redesigned bumper, and a stylish connecting taillamp embellisher, rounding off a look that’s distinctly more premium.

Also read: Nissan Confirms Renault Twingo-Based City Car for 2026

Inside, Renault has dialled up the sophistication. A dual-tone dashboard, 8-inch floating touchscreen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, new upholstery, LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster give the cabin a much-needed modern twist. The Triber still shines with its modular 5/6/7-seater flexibility and now claims a best-in-class 625L boot space.

All New Renault Triber Exterior

Under the hood, the same reliable 1.0L petrol engine delivers 72 PS and 96 Nm, paired to a 5-speed manual or Easy-R AMT (available on the top-end Emotion variant). The Triber also boasts 21 standard safety features, including 6 airbags, ESP, TPMS, and a segment-first front parking sensor.

Renault’s “Rethink” strategy debuts with this new Triber, which now comes in four variants—Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. Plus, it’s CNG-compatible and backed by a 7-year warranty via Renault Secure.

With over 1.84 lakh units already on the road, the new Triber just gave families and urban explorers even more reasons to look its way.

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest