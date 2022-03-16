Renault-Nissan Plant Produces 3.5 Million Powertrain Units in India

The Renault Nissan Alliance plant in Chennai, India achieved a significant milestone with the production of its 3.5 millionth powertrain units.

Since engine production began in 2010, the plant has manufactured 2.3 million engines and 1.2 million gearboxes. The landmark unit was an HRA0 TURBO engine – known for its efficiency and responsiveness – and available in the ‘Big Bold and Beautiful’ Nissan Magnite.

Powertrain production at Chennai created history within the Indian automotive sector when the Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Limited (RNAIPL) team rolled out 1 lakh engines in just 14 months. The plant went on to produce 1 million engines within six years.

RNAIPL can produce six engine variants as well as four gearbox types from its state-of-the-art powertrain facility. By applying the Alliance’s high manufacturing standards, powertrains from Chennai provide the quality and durability needed in India’s demanding road conditions and climate, as well as a growing number of overseas markets.