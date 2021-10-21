Renault Kiger Offers Best-in-Segment Mileage of 20.5 km/l

Renault, which is in its 10th year of operations in India, has announced a special feat achieved by its sub-four metre compact SUV, the Kiger. Powered by a 1.0L turbo-petrol engine, the Kiger not only offers more performance and a sporty drive but also boasts the best-in-segment fuel efficiency of 20.5 km/l, as per the ARAI Testing Certification.

The Renault Kiger is fitted with a 3-cylinder turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine, with a power output of 100 PS and a torque of 160 Nm (5-speed manual: available between 2800-3600rpm). The engine has been tested for reliability and longevity and offers the latest technological innovations already featured on the Clio and the Captur in Europe.

Renault Kiger is offered in two engine options 1.0L Energy and 1.0L Turbo at a starting price of INR 5.64 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with 2 gearbox offerings - AMT and CVT - complemented by Multi-Sense drive modes that offer versatility of fuel efficiency and performance via 3 modes (Eco, Normal and Sport).

Customers can choose from five available trims – RXE, RXL, RXT, RXT (O) & RXZ. Each version is built keeping in view the customer requirements and needs in the segment and has been attractively priced across all trims. Customers get a valuable advantage at every level and also have the choice of opting for the stylish dual-tone combination at higher variants.