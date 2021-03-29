Renault Kiger NA Variant Tested for 0-60 Kmph & 0-100 Kmph – VIDEO

Renault Kiger is the newest offering from the French brand in the Indian market. It won’t be wrong to say that the budget-friendly sub-4m compact-SUV is helping Renault with increased sales figures. With a starting price of INR 5.45 lakh, it comes up as the cheapest offering in its class. Renault is currently offering it with two engine options – 1.0L naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. Both of these engines feature a 3-cylinder configuration. While the naturally-aspirated motor can put out 72 PS/96 Nm as its peak output, it increases to 100 PS and 160 Nm with the turbocharger. But how quick is the Kiger with the naturally-aspirated motor is a question unanswered. Here's a video that packs the answer to this question.

We came across this video via the YouTube channel of Auto Crew. In the video, the host performs a quick acceleration run on the naturally-aspirated variant of the Kiger. He accelerates the car to 60 kmph and 100 kmph in various runs. Sadly, he doesn’t record the timings for the attempts made in this video. But it isn’t tough to make out that naturally-aspirated iteration of the 1.0L 3-cylinder petrol motor is respectably quick to the 60 kmph and 100 kmph mark. Although, it would be even faster with the turbocharged motor under the hood. The 1.0L NA motor is available with a 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT on the Kiger. The host tests the former of the two.

The turbocharged motor of the Kiger, on the other hand, is available with either a 5-speed MT or a CVT. The Kiger is available with a long list of equipment. The feature list includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7.0-inch TFT LCD for instrument console, cruise control, ambient lighting, PM2.5 air filter, automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, LED headlamps and more. It is available in a total of six colour options – Ice Cool White, Caspian Blue, Planet Grey, Moonlight Grey, Mahogany Brown, and Radiant Red with Mystery Black Roof. The Renault Kiger has a starting price of INR 5.45 lakh and tops out at INR 9.72 lakh. In the Indian market, it rivals the likes of Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue.