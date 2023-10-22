Renault Kangoo, a Japanese Passion

“From Maubeuge with love”

Inaugurating the MPV segment with a unique, practical design and featuring a sliding side door for the first time, Kangoo quickly became a real success story, selling more than 4.4 million units and lasting for 25 years now in 50 countries around the world.

Since 1997, factory of Maubeuge, France, has been manufacturing Kangoo for the rest of the world, with particular attention paid to the vehicles that go to the Land of the Rising Sun.

Of all the countries that sell Kangoo, Japan is the one that celebrates the car in the most original way. The national craze for this vehicle quickly grew and, in 2009, fans decided to create a gathering to share their passion for the French car with as many people as possible.

And since the 1st edition with some hundreds of participants, it’s now more than 5,000 visitors who come to see the nearly 2,000 Kangoo models on show. Now in its 14th year, the Kangoo Jamboree is the biggest gathering of Renault Kangoo cars in the world.

The launch of this new edition was made official by the President of Renault Japan, Junpei OGAWA in the presence of Heinz-Jürgen LÖW, SVP, Renault LCV, Thierry PLANTEGENEST, Sales & Marketing Director, Renault LCV and Florent PICHEREAU, Kangoo Product launch Manager, Renault LCV.

At this occasion, new Renault Grand Kangoo and the new “Urban grey” limited series specifically developed for Japan were revealed to the public.