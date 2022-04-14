Renault India Announces Nationwide Summer Camp 2022

Renault India has announced the commencement of a 7-day long Summer Camp for its customers from 18th to 24th April 2022 at all its service touchpoints in the country.

Aimed at providing a trouble-free experience and optimal performance of Renault cars during the summer season, the Renault Summer Camp will be organised by adhering to the safety standards by maintaining hygiene and sanitization norms at the dealerships.

The 7-day summer service camp will offer Renault owners a free car check-up as per the guidelines stipulated by Renault India enabling a detailed examination of all key functions of the car, with trained and well-qualified service technicians dedicated to providing the care and expert attention needed for the cars. Such periodical checks ensure necessary actions for enhanced performance of the car and provide customers with a rewarding ownership experience with the brand.

In addition to a wide range of services including free car wash and comprehensive car checkup, the Renault Summer Camp will offer exclusive benefits to the customers like a discount on Parts & Accessories, Road Side Assistance and Extended Warranty. The customers can avail of a host of exciting offers including up to 50% discount on select accessories, 15% discount on Labour Charges & Value-Added Services, 10% discount on select parts, 10% discount on Extended Warranty enrolment and Road Side Assistance (RSA) along with special offer on tyres (select brands).

In addition to these, exciting free gifts will be given to all the customers visiting during the weekend interesting customer engagement activities like painting, drawing & quiz competitions for kids and additional activities like free health checkup camps, customer education programs will also be organized at the specific workshops, making it a delightful experience for customers to cherish for long.