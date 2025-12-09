Renault & Ford Team Up for New EVs From 2028

Renault Group and Ford have entered a major strategic partnership to co-develop two all-new Ford-branded electric vehicles, built on Renault Group’s Ampere platform. Production is planned to begin in early 2028 at Renault’s ElectriCity facility in northern France, strengthening Europe’s growing EV manufacturing ecosystem.

Designed by Ford and engineered in collaboration with Renault Group, the upcoming electric models will feature distinct Ford driving dynamics and brand identity, marking the start of a renewed EV push for the American automaker in Europe. The alliance allows Ford to tap into Renault’s advanced EV architecture and established manufacturing network, helping accelerate its rollout of next-gen electric passenger vehicles.

The agreement goes beyond passenger EVs. Both brands have also signed a letter of intent to explore joint development and manufacturing of light commercial vehicles for Europe. The move aims to combine Ford’s long-standing expertise in vans with Renault’s deep experience in compact and midsize commercial platforms.

If finalised, the commercial vehicle collaboration could see shared platforms, streamlined production, and enhanced competitiveness across both brands in one of Europe’s most important segments.