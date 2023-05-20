Renault Clio E-Tech Engineered Now Available on Subscription

Renault has included the popular Renault Clio E-Tech engineered full hybrid in its trailblazing Renault Subscription service. Costing as little as £445 per month, the all-inclusive monthly subscription payment for a Renault Clio E-Tech engineered full hybrid includes insurance, road tax, maintenance and roadside assistance, aiming to cut the fuss and admin of car ownership.

The range-topping Renault Clio E-Tech engineered full hybrid has been added due to customer demand following the uptake of the Renault Subscription offering of electrified Renault vehicles, which commenced with the introduction of the service and Renault Megane E-Tech 100% electric in December 2022.

Renault Subscription provides drivers with a highly convenient and flexible alternative to traditional ownership and leasing models. Each subscription is tailored to the needs of the individual customer and offers four common terms – starting from 3 months and topping out at 24 months – and a choice of monthly mileage usage.

For optimum convenience, customers complete the ordering process entirely online at Renault.co.uk. Taking as little as five clicks and only a few minutes to complete the ordering process, customers can choose their tailored subscription plan including where they would like their car to be delivered.

What’s more, Renault Subscription clients don’t even have to leave the comfort of their own home to take delivery of the Renault Clio E-Tech engineered full hybrid. They can have it delivered to a location of their choice. From making their online order to taking delivery, buyers can be enjoying their new Clio in as little as three weeks.