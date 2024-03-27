Renault 5 E-Tech Electric Featured for the Public at 3 Unique Events

Mirroring Renault 5 E-Tech Electric’s avant-garde and popular spirit, Renault has created an unprecedented series of attractions to introduce the new all-electric pop icon.

Renault 5 E-Tech electric, which will be reaching Renault network dealerships in a few months with the first deliveries expected this autumn, will meanwhile be on show at three unique events, providing opportunities for the public to discover Renault’s electric pop icon, enjoy exclusive content, and be wowed by a variety of artistic and cultural surprises.

For the first presentation of the new pop icon in France, Renault will team up with several well-known artists at the wt5 show, which will take place in central Paris, on the esplanade in front of the Centre Georges-Pompidou modern art museum. It is during this exceptionnal party on 23 April next that Renault will stage Renault 5 E-Tech electric, with a one-time-only, colourful music and dance show choreographed by Sadeck Berrabah and set against a colorful backdrop of immersive sculptures by Cyril Lancelin.

As a Roland-Garros premium partner, Renault will also shine a spotlight on Renault 5 E-Tech electric at the 2024 tennis tournament, from 20 May to 9 June next.

Lastly, from 15 June to 15 September, Renault will open a singular concept store, Maison5, in Paris’s 7th arrondissement, which will feature a packed artistic and cultural programme – and Renault 5 E-Tech electric from every angle.

The Renault brand also has other surprises in store before the commercial launch of Renault E-Tech electric. In August, it will be presented in the heart of New York City on a giant, hand-painted mural.