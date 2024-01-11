Rear Windshield of This 5-Star Rated Honda is Shattering on its Own

In a series of alarming events, owners of the 5-star safety-rated Honda HR-V have reported incidents of their rear windshields shattering unexpectedly. A recent news report sheds light on multiple cases where the glass ruptured without warning, posing potential dangers to both parked and moving vehicles.

According to the report, drivers shared their experiences of a sudden, loud bang accompanying the spontaneous shattering, creating a disconcerting situation for anyone behind the wheel. The cause of this unsettling phenomenon is attributed to the improper installation of the rear defroster. When activated, the defroster causes the glass to heat up and expand, leading to spontaneous explosions.

Remarkably, this flaw, arising from a seemingly routine feature like the defroster, has caught Honda HR-V owners off guard, emphasizing the potential severity of the issue. Despite the gravity of the situation, Honda has not yet issued a recall for this problem, raising questions among consumers and industry observers.

Interestingly, it is worth noting that Honda has previously initiated a recall for a distinct issue involving improper seatback frame welding, impacting a mere 98 units of the 2023 CR-V. The current rear windshield problem appears to be equally significant, if not more so.

In response to the growing concerns, Honda has announced its intention to launch a voluntary product update campaign. The company is actively working to secure the necessary replacement parts and anticipates commencing the campaign in April or May of 2024. However, some consumers find the timeline concerning, particularly as a dealer communication published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) acknowledged the problem as early as May 2023. Owners await further updates as they navigate the potential risks associated with their Honda HR-V's rear windshield.

