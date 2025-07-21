Range Rover Velar Autobiography Debuts in India at ₹89.90 Lakh

Range Rover has introduced the ultra-luxurious Velar Autobiography variant in India, priced from ₹89.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This new flagship offering takes the Velar’s modern minimalism and plush appeal to an entirely new level.

Buyers can choose between two engine options — a P250 petrol (183.9 kW, 365 Nm) and a D200 mild-hybrid diesel (150 kW, 430 Nm), both tuned for effortless performance on Indian roads.

Design-wise, the Velar Autobiography retains its signature floating roof, flush door handles, and Pixel LED headlights with DRLs. It also features 20-inch Satin Dark Grey alloys, Burnished Copper accents, and a black contrast roof, giving it an elegant yet assertive stance.

Inside, it's all about luxury. 20-way massage seats wrapped in Windsor leather, suede headliner, power-recline rear seats, four-zone climate control, and Cabin Air Purification Plus ensure every journey is premium. Ambient lighting and Shadow Grey Ash veneer add a subtle richness to the interior.

Tech-wise, the Velar packs intelligent features like Terrain Response 2, 3D Surround Camera, Electronic Air Suspension, Wade Sensing, and Adaptive Dynamics — giving you confidence on any terrain.

For those seeking a more accessible yet feature-rich variant, the Velar Dynamic SE starts at ₹84.90 lakh and comes equipped with 14-way powered seats, a fixed panoramic roof, LED headlights, and the Meridian™ sound system.

With this launch, Range Rover cements the Velar’s place as a refined, tech-forward SUV built for luxury and versatility in equal measure.