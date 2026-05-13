Range Rover Sport SV Launched at ₹2.05 Cr with 626 bhp V8

Jaguar Land Rover has launched the all-new Range Rover Sport SV in India, priced at ₹2.05 crore (ex-showroom), positioning it as the most performance-focused version of the luxury SUV yet.

The Sport SV now serves as the entry point into the SV performance lineup, with two higher-spec variants also on offer—the SV Black at ₹2.20 crore and the range-topping SV Carbon at ₹2.35 crore.

Under the hood, all three variants are powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 626 bhp and 750 Nm. Paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, the SUV can sprint from 0–100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds.

A key highlight is the advanced 6D Dynamics suspension system, designed to minimise pitch and body roll, delivering sharper handling despite the SUV’s size and weight.

On the design front, the Sport SV stands out with exclusive styling elements, a black contrast roof and illuminated SV badging. Buyers can choose from a bespoke palette of five finishes, including gloss, matte and satin options. The SUV also rides on 22-inch forged alloy wheels, enhancing its aggressive stance.