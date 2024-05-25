Range Rover House Debuts in India, Showcasing Locally Manufactured Luxury SUVs

Range Rover House has arrived in India, bringing a modern luxury experience to the affluent clientele of the region. Debuting in the upscale coastal town of Alibaug, Range Rover House showcases the first Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles produced exclusively for the Indian market.

To meet the rising demand for Range Rover's luxurious SUVs, both the elegant Range Rover and the dynamic Range Rover Sport will now be locally manufactured in Pune, India. This local production aims to reduce wait times for Indian customers, enhancing the luxury purchasing experience.

India is the first country to locally produce these flagship models, joining the existing lineup of Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-PACE, and Discovery Sport manufactured at JLR's Pune facility.

While the additional production for India will supplement the global output from Solihull, UK, Solihull will continue to be the hub for Range Rover's global production, including the upcoming fully-electric models and the pinnacle 'SV' vehicles.