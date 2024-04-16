RAM Teases New Truck in Style, To Be Revealed on April 25

Ram, the renowned truck-centric brand, teases the imminent arrival of its latest powerhouse pickup. In a captivating short teaser video released by the company, a veiled behemoth of a truck, draped in military-style camouflage, is showcased on a flat-bed trailer, sparking fervent speculation and excitement among automotive enthusiasts.

The teaser, a mere 15-second snippet, unveils tantalizing hints about the upcoming revelation slated for April 25. Opening with a Ram 2500 Rebel parked amidst an empty expanse, the camera tantalizingly pans to reveal the mysterious cargo—the elusive "top-secret package." Set against a desert backdrop, reminiscent of rugged off-road terrain, the scene evokes a sense of adventure and anticipation.

Accompanying the visual spectacle is a cryptic whisper, "I hear the storm is coming," further fueling anticipation for what lies ahead. The video culminates with a compelling message, "You won't want to miss this delivery," before unveiling the eagerly awaited debut date.

While Ram has yet to officially confirm the identity of the teased truck, speculations are rife, with strong indications pointing towards the much-anticipated successor to the TRX—the Ram 1500 RHO. Set to fill the formidable shoes of its predecessor, the RHO is poised to revolutionize the segment with its formidable power and performance.

Unlike its predecessor's iconic Hellcat V-8 engine, the RHO is rumored to feature a high-output version of the Hurricane twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six powerplant. With projected figures surpassing 550 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque, based on insights from the forthcoming 2025 Dodge Charger Sixpack, the RHO promises to deliver adrenaline-pumping performance without compromise.

A keen observation of the shrouded truck's silhouette reinforces speculations, with unmistakable cues reminiscent of the TRX's rugged persona—from its oversized tires to its elevated ride height and distinctive roll bar.

