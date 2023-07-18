Radically Transformed New Hyundai Santa Fe is Meant For Outdoor Lifestyle

Hyundai has today revealed its radically transformed all-new Hyundai Santa Fe. The fifth-generation midsize SUV carries forward its signature nature-meets-city appeal while implementing major updates shaped by big data around the latest outdoor lifestyle trends.

The all-new Santa Fe’s boxy shape and distinctive silhouette are derived from its long wheelbase and wide tailgate area. The front of the vehicle creates a sense of grandeur with its high hood, H-shaped headlamps and bold, sharp fenders. The H-shaped headlamps harmonize with the H-motif lower front design to enhance visual completeness. The H-shaped design elements reinterpret Hyundai’s ‘H’ emblem.

Defined by its larger tailgate, the rear end is simpler, balancing the overall exterior design. The H-shaped taillights are unified with the front H lights to create harmony and provide a distinctive Santa Fe presence on the road, day or night.

With ample room for adventurers and their gear, the all-new Santa Fe’s interior offers generous living space for an effortless outdoor lifestyle. The more accommodating tailgate creates a spacious interior with a terrace-like feel at the rear when open. The fully foldable second- and third-row seats provide class-leading interior space. All of these attributes make it possible for users to enjoy the outdoors in the easiest way possible.

The all-new Santa Fe’s interior refinement is exemplified by a variety of high-tech features, including a Panoramic Curved Display and dual wireless charging. The curved display connects the 12.3-inch digital cluster and infotainment system and enhances driver visibility while delivering a sense of luxury.