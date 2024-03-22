Quirky Car Features We Secretly Wish Would Make A Comeback

Venturing into the history of automobiles unveils a delightful collection of whimsical features that once adorned our favorite cars. From quirky design choices to inventive yet peculiar gadgets, these features not only served practical purposes but also infused a distinct personality into each vehicle.
Marc Phillips from RoadRunner Auto Transport ranks the quirkiest features that have left a lasting impression, sharing amusing anecdotes and considering whether these charming elements might be revived in the future.
Quirky Features That Were Once Common
|
Rank
|
Quirky Feature
|
Description
|
Nostalgic Appeal
|
1
|
Tail fins
|
Large, upward-pointing fins at the rear end of the car
|
Represents the ‘50s and ‘60s era
|
2
|
Bench Seats
|
Front seats designed as a single continuous bench
|
Family road trip nostalgia
|
3
|
Wing Windows
|
Small, triangular windows at the front of the door
|
Provided fresh air without fully winding the window down
|
4
|
Hood Ornaments
|
Decorative emblems on the hood
|
Symbol of luxury and elegance
|
5
|
Round Headlights
|
Circular headlights with chrome surrounds
|
Classic and timeless look
|
6
|
Cassette Players
|
In-car audio systems with cassette tape players
|
Mixtape memories
|
7
|
Pop-Up Headlights
|
Headlights that automatically pop up and down
|
Had futuristic appeal in the past
|
8
|
Shag Carpeting
|
Plush carpeting covering the interior floor
|
Cozy and comfortable feel
|
9
|
Manual Choke
|
Control for adjusting the air-fuel mixture manually
|
Mechanical engagement
Tailfins: Soaring Through the '50s and '60s
Remember the days when cars seemed ready for takeoff? The iconic tailfins of the '50s and '60s weren't just aerodynamic elements; they symbolized an era of optimism and futuristic design. As we reminisce about the sleek and soaring tailfins, imagine a future where these stylish features make a comeback, creating a blend of modern design and vintage allure.
Bench Seats: Communal Comfort for Family Adventures
Picture this – a road trip where the whole family can sit together on one bench seat. Beyond its practicality, the bench seat became a symbol of togetherness and shared adventures. In a world moving toward individualized experiences, there's potential for specialty models to reintroduce bench seats, fostering a sense of community and bringing back the joy of collective journeys.
Wing Windows: A Breeze of Fresh Air
Marc explains, ‘Before the widespread use of air conditioning, cars featured charming wing windows – small triangular openings that allowed a breath of fresh air into your car without lowering the entire window.’ The nostalgia surrounding wing windows could spark ideas for incorporating similar ventilation features in modern electric vehicles, providing a touch of simplicity and innovation to contemporary designs.
Hood Ornaments: Elegance at Every Turn
Once gracing the hoods of luxury cars, hood ornaments were more than embellishments – they were symbols of elegance and individuality. While they might have faded from recent designs, reimagining hood ornaments as customizable accessories could add a touch of personal flair to the exteriors of modern vehicles.
Round Headlights: Timeless Illumination
Round headlights, with their classic and timeless look, were once a staple in automotive design. Marc says, ‘Today, with the advancements in LED technology, envisioning a comeback for round headlights brings together tradition and innovation. Modern vehicles could embrace the simplicity and elegance of this classic headlight style, providing a nostalgic nod to the past.’
Cassette Decks: Retro Tunes for Modern Journeys
The cassette deck, a staple of the '80s and '90s, brought personalized music to the road. Imagining a revival of cassette decks in contemporary cars taps into the nostalgia of mixtapes and retro tunes, offering a unique audio experience that blends the old with the new.
Pop-Up Headlights: Illuminating the Night with Style
Pop-up headlights, a distinctive feature in sports cars of the past, added a touch of style, drama, and aerodynamics. Reintroducing pop-up headlights in select models could combine aerodynamic efficiency with a touch of automotive flair, enhancing both form and function.
Shag Carpeting: Plush Luxury
Shag carpeting, with its plush and comfortable feel, was a symbol of luxury and relaxation inside car interiors. Marc says, ‘Reimagining this quirky feature in luxury or special edition models could offer a distinctive and comfortable driving experience, providing a unique touch that goes beyond traditional interior designs.’
Manual Chokes: Connecting to the Mechanical Past
In the era of mechanical engagement, manual chokes allowed drivers to adjust the air-fuel mixture manually. While modern cars have evolved to incorporate automatic systems, integrating manual choke-like controls in performance models could cater to enthusiasts seeking a nostalgic touch and a direct connection to the mechanical past.
Marc remarks, ‘Far from being mere functional aspects, these elements served as expressions of an era, contributing to the distinct personality of each vehicle.’