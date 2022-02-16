Promising Initial Feedback on Citroen e-Jumpy Hydrogen by SUEZ

After a month of intensive use of Citroen e-Jumpy Hydrogen, SUEZ highlighted its qualities in terms of vehicle usage time optimization, versatility of use and speed of recharging, while using a clean a source of energy.

“Citroen e-Jumpy Hydrogen marks a new step forward in the brand’s electrification strategy. It completes our range of zero-emission light commercial vehicles, the largest on the market. This new solution combines both Lithium-ion Battery and Fuel Cell technologies, in order to respond to intense use by professionals thanks to a hydrogen charging time of just three minutes and a driving range of 400km. This technology will play an essential part in the roll-out of zero-emission mobility solutions for professionals," said Richard Meyer, Strategy & International Development – ​​Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit.

Operators of SUEZ Carcassonne drove e-Jumpy Hydrogen during the month of January. Their feedback on this first fuel cell light van is very positive and highlights how closely the features offered match with the usages required by their activities.

The vehicle offers a high level of physical comfort while also being hassle-free thanks to hybrid electric-hydrogen technology. Users can carry out all their activities with peace of mind, without any stress over driving range or ability to load equipment. The driving pleasure that offers ë-Jumpy Hydrogen, typical of the electric traction chain, was a very pleasant discovery for the person who used the vehicle and who had never driven an electric vehicle: “You adapt very quickly to ë-Jumpy Hydrogen’s smooth and silent driving (no engine noise or external noise pollution), which proves very easy and pleasurable in all situations.”

e-Jumpy Hydrogen can be constantly operational thanks to ultra-fast charging because drivers are not necessarily able to include one or more charging breaks in their daily rounds and because they may need a vehicle available 24/7, filling up the hydrogen tank only takes three minutes. “Regarding the powertrain, e-Jumpy Hydrogen offers a good driving range and there are no difficulties charging the battery and hydrogen tanks.”