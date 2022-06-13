Pre-monsoon Service Campaign for BMW & MINI Cars in India

BMW Group India has announced the launch of a pre-monsoon service campaign for BMW and MINI vehicles across its dealer network. This special service initiative will ensure complete car readiness for the upcoming rainy season.

BMW Pre-Monsoon Service camp is conceptualized to offer useful information and tips on effective vehicle management, on-time maintenance and overall understanding of BMW and MINI vehicles. The program provides a comprehensive vehicle check and, if required, a basic Condition-Based Service as well as ensuring that the car is in top condition.

The service is conducted by certified technical experts. Prior appointments can be booked at the workshop. Customers will also be able to check and update their details to receive special promotions and offers from dealers.

As part of BMW Group India’s comprehensive aftersales campaign, Pre-Monsoon Service special provisions have been made in cities that are venerable to heavy flooding during the monsoon season. Prompt support will be offered by a task force of certified technicians and service advisors. They will be deployed at various service points to bring flood-affected vehicles back on the road. Ordering of spare parts will be prioritized for quick turn-around time.

BMW Group India regularly conducts periodic service campaigns across the country to ensure that a BMW or MINI is always ready. Cars older than 5 years would get discounts up to 30% under the ‘BMW Joy Rewards’ campaigns. Details of the offer and other vehicle checks would be available at the service camps.